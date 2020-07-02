Kerala reports 160 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,088. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 202 COVID-19 patients tested negative today which is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day.

Of those recovered, 57 patients are from Malappuram district, 53 from Palakkad and 23 from Kasargod district. So far, 2,638 patients have been discharged from hospital and 2,088 patients are still undergoing treatment for the disease.

The minister said that of the new active cases diagnosed today, 106 are those who arrived from overseas and 40 who came back from other states while 14 cases are of local transmission. She said 7,589 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,.

On Thursday, three new places were designated as hotspots while three were exempted. There are currently 123 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)