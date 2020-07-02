Haryana: IPS Alok Mittal appointed OSD of CID

The Haryana government on Thursday posted senior IPS officer Alok Mittal as the OSD in the Criminal Investigation Department. Mittal's posting was made following his repatriation from the Centre.

The posting orders were issued by the state's Home Department. The Haryana government has given Alok Mittal, IPS, the charge of the officer on special duty in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with immediate effect, a state government release said.

Mittal, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was on deputation as the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK.