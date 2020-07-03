Cal HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Cal HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes awayPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:11 IST
Calcutta High Court additionaljudge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday aftersuffering a heart attack, its registrar general said
Justice Banerjee passed away around 5.30 am at a cityhospital, Calcutta High Court Registrar General RaiChattopadhyay said
Born on June 1, 1969, Justice Banerjee was elevated tothe post of additional judge on September 21, 2017, accordingto the high court website.
