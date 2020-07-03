Left Menu
Cloth used by Sushant to hang self to undergo tensile' test

It will take at least three more days to get final forensic report, the official said. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check pattern of ligature marks around the actors neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of "tensile strength" analysis, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:19 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Investigators will subject the cloth allegedly used by actor Sushant Singh Rajput to hang himself to "tensile strength" analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the filmstar, as part of a probe into his death, an official said on Friday. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

According to the investigators, the actor ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling using a green colored nightgown made of cotton. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police had said then.

Besides viscera from the actor's body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina, he said. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report, the official said.

To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor's neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of "tensile strength" analysis, he said. The tensile strength test will technically establish whether the cloth can bear around 80kg, the weight of the actor, he said.

The test will help determine if there was any foul play, the official said. Tensile strength is the maximum load that a material can support without fracture when being stretched.

Viscera analysis will help in checking whether there were any traces of chemical, poisonous or narcotics substance in his body, the official said. "Usually, it takes eight to ten working days to get s report from the FSL in regular cases. But since this case is sensitive, experts are taking more precautions to avoid any kind of error in their analysis," the official said.

The forensic report of the actor's mobile phone is also awaited, he said. Recently, the police received the final post-mortem report of the actor from Cooper Hospital, which mentioned the cause of the death as asphyxia due to hanging".

