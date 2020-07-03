Left Menu
J-K: Security forces eliminate terrorist behind minor, CRPF personnel killing

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the terrorist killed in a gunbattle with the security personnel in Srinagar last night was involved in Bijbehara attack which took place in June.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:59 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the terrorist killed in a gunbattle with the security personnel in Srinagar last night was involved in Bijbehara attack which took place in June. The terrorist has been identified as Zahid Daas.

Notably, the terrorist and a CRPF trooper were killed in the gunfight in Mallabagh area of Srinagar last night. "#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF," informed IGP Kashmir, @JmuKmrPolice on Twitter.

On June 26, CRPF jawan Shymal Kumar Dey and a child had lost their lives in a terrorists attack on a CRPF party in Anantnag.

