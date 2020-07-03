Left Menu
ASI sacked, 4 constables suspended for links with criminals

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was dismissed from service and four police constable were suspended in Parbhani district of Maharashtra for alleged links with criminals, officials said on Friday. Krishnakant Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police, Parbhani, confirmed the action taken against the police personnel. The action against the five police personnel stemmed from two separate cases where they were found in collusion with criminals, the officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:50 IST
The action against the five police personnel stemmed from two separate cases where they were found in collusion with criminals, the officials said.

The action against the five police personnel stemmed from two separate cases where they were found in collusion with criminals, the officials said. The police in Parbhani, around 500km from here in central Maharashtra, had arrested two persons, Suresh Jaiswal and Sunil Shitalkar, for selling illicit liquor at Jintoor on June 17, an official said.

During investigations, it came to light that the accused persons had connection with some police personnel in the district, he said. Mobile numbers and bank account details of some police personnel were found in mobile phones of the accused persons, following which an inquiry was initiated, he said.

The probe revealed that at least five policemen had connection with criminals (in two separate cases) and some amount of money was also transferred in their bank accounts by offenders, the official said. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, authorities suspended constables Suresh Dongare, Vishal Waghmare, Uddhav Satpute and Sharad Mulgir, and dismissed ASI Hanumant Kachave from police service, he said.

Action was taken against four police personnel, including the ASI, in the Jintoor case and against one constable in another case, said Upadhyay. We have taken the action according to the role of the police personnel in both the cases," he said.

The probe is still on and stern action will be taken if more police personnel are found to be guilty, the SP warned..

