Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW received 2,043 complaints of crimes against women in June, highest in 8 months

The number of complaints received in June have been highest since September last year when 2,379 complaints were received, the data showed. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:54 IST
NCW received 2,043 complaints of crimes against women in June, highest in 8 months

The NCW received 2,043 complaints of crimes committed against women in June, the highest in the last eight months. According to the National Commission for Women (NCW) data, 452 complaints of domestic violence were received in June alone.

Of the 2,043, 603 complaints related to mental and emotional abuse and were filed under the 'right to live with dignity' clause. The number of complaints received in June have been highest since September last year when 2,379 complaints were received, the data showed.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms. "The complaints have increased because we are very active on social media now and we are registering cases from Twitter and other social media platforms too. We have a WhatsApp number for reporting cases which was not in place earlier. People know that we are helping and that's why they have more faith in us," Sharma told PTI.

The second highest number of complaints were received under the clause of ''Protection of Women against Domestic Violence'' at 452, the data showed. Sharma similarly attributed the increase in domestic violence complaints due to the active presence of NCW on social media.

"Same is with the cases of domestic violence. We advertised on Doordarshan at prime time to make women aware of the ways in which they could reach us and also started our emergency WhatsApp helpline number which is an easy way for women to reach out to us. This is the reason why numbers have increased," she said. There were 252 complaints of harassment of married women and dowry harassment followed by 194 complaints of outraging modesty of women and molestation, the data showed.

The NCW data showed that 113 complaints of police apathy towards women and 100 complaints of cyber crime were received by the commission. As many as 78 complaints of rape and attempt to rape were received, while 38 complaints of sexual harassment were received in June, the data showed.

According to the data, 27 complaints of dowry deaths and 45 complaints under the clause 'Right to exercise choice in marriage or Honour Crimes' were received. Sharma encouraged women to reach out to the NCW whenever they wanted.

"The NCW is working for the wellbeing and empowerment of women so they can reach us anytime, any day," she added. In May, 1,500 complaints were received by the NCW, while in April 800 complaints were received and in March 1,347 complaints were received. In February, 1,424 complaints were received while in January 1,462 complaints were received, the data showed.

In December, 1,402 complaints were received while in November 1,642 and in October 1,885 complaints were received, the data showed..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM's visit to Ladakh to boost morale of 'valorous soldiers': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ladakh and said the tour will boost the morale of our valorous soldiers. Modis visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian ...

Calcultta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He passed away around 5.14 am at a city hospital today. He was 51 years old.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expre...

Prior approval for power supply equipment imports from China mandatory: Govt

The power ministry has made prior permission mandatory to import electricity equipment - used in supply network - from prior reference countries like China and Pakistan. The decision taken by the ministry amid stand-off with China at the bo...

Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at Frances HOP airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.Air France managers are meeting with labour unions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020