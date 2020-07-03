Four of family hacked to death in Allahabad village

Four members of a family, including two women in their twenties, were found hacked to death in their house bolted from inside, police said on Friday. The multiple murder took place in Shukul Ka Pura Baraey Harak village under the Holagadh police station area on late Thursday night, they said.

The slain family members included its 50-year-old head Lallan Prasad Pandey, his two daughters Sheebu, 22, and Shomu, 20, and son Prince, 18, the police added. Pandey’s wife Usha Devi too was found critically injured and was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for treatment, said Soraon Circle Officer Ashok Venkat.

The police found the house bolted from inside when it reached the crime spot on getting information about the murders, he said, adding the police had to use force to open the door..