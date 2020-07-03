Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister seeks CBI probe against Nath over Chinese imports

Reacting to Patels demand, state Congress spokesman and media coordinator of Nath, Narendra Singh Saluja, termed the letter as misleading" and an attempt to "fool people". If they have any proof against Nath, they should come forward and get it probed from the CBI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:30 IST
MP minister seeks CBI probe against Nath over Chinese imports

Madhya Pradesh minister Kamal Patel has demanded a CBI probe against Congress leader Kamal Nath for allegedly favouring imports from China when he was the Union commerce minister. The state agriculture and farmers welfare minister told reporters on Friday that he has written a letter in this regard to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress has denied the allegation made by the BJP leader against Nath, who was the commerce and industry minister in the party-led UPA government. As per media reports, People's Republic of China had given assistance to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi amounting to crores.

"And the way the then commerce minister (Nath) gave relaxation to China in imports, it appears it was done in lieu of granting assistance to the foundation, Patel has said in the June 30 letter to Shah. Therefore, it would be proper if a CBI probe is ordered in this matter against Nath, Patel said.

Patel said when financial assistance of any kind from the Pakistani High Commission to any person or institute is considered as being used for terror-related activities, the same yardstick should be applied in context of China also as both the neighbours are creating problems at India's borders. Reacting to Patels demand, state Congress spokesman and media coordinator of Nath, Narendra Singh Saluja, termed the letter as misleading" and an attempt to "fool people".

If they have any proof against Nath, they should come forward and get it probed from the CBI. It is just a gimmick to mislead and fool people, Saluja said. Asked by reporters about the ongoing politics over the Tiger abhi zinda hai remark by BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Patel described himself as Satpuda tiger and Maa Narmadas son".

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt would rather consider other options in 'toolbox' in fighting COVID-19

With the government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.The President clarified governments stance duri...

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020