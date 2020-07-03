Kamat demands White Paper on finance, COVID-19 situation in Goa

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said that CM Pramod Sawant must release white paper on Finance and COVID-19 situation in Goa immediately. Kamat also demanded that government should reset Budget 2020-21 with "actual figures of revenue and expenditure" after change in economic scenario due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamat said, "If the government decides to reduce the session, I am of the opinion that the House should re-validate the Vote on Account for further four months and a full-fledged four week session can be convened in November - December." "It is important that the Speaker allows the House Committees to function by maintaining physical distancing. We have demanded with the Speaker to reconsider the circular issue by the Legislative Secretary and I hope Speaker will act favourably," he added.

After attending an informal meeting convened by the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, he said that the consensus emerged to hold the session for a single day amid steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.(ANI)