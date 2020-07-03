Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: People coming to Punjab from other states to register on COVA app or govt portal

The COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) app has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other advisories. The chief minister also gave a go-ahead to a pilot project for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing that will begin next week.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST
COVID-19: People coming to Punjab from other states to register on COVA app or govt portal

People coming by road to Punjab will have to get registered either on the state government's portal or the COVA app. However, they will be home quarantined, notwithstanding the Centre's revised guidelines replacing home quarantine for domestic travellers with self-monitoring, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying in an official release on Friday. Singh gave his approval for e-registration of people coming to the state through the Shambhu border to ensure strict monitoring of domestic travellers, the release said.

The decision has been taken in view of thousands of people coming to the state every day from Delhi-NCR, where COVID-19 cases are spiralling, it said. Singh also made it clear that no vehicle should be allowed to enter Punjab without a stringent monitoring mechanism in place. He was reviewing the state's preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic with senior government and health officials through a video conference, according to the government release.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan assured the chief minister that people entering the state will be strictly monitored. She said private players are being roped in to ensure implementation of home quarantine with phone-based monitoring and regular visits of medical teams. People coming to the state will be required to mandatorily register themselves either on COVA app or the government web portal, and a registration certificate with bar code should be carried on the vehicle windscreen. Those without the certificate printout on their car screens would be stopped and made to register on the spot, the chief secretary said. The COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) app has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other advisories.

The chief minister also gave a go-ahead to a pilot project for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing that will begin next week. Under the pilot project, a minimum of 1,000 rapid antigen tests will be done in the state. After it is successfully completed, such tests will be done on migrants returning to the state in the wake of reopening of industries and for work in paddy fields.

The state government will procure rapid antigen testing kits to scale up its COVID testing capacity, currently higher than the Centre's mandate of 140 tests per million per day in regions with positivity factor of less than 10 per cent, the official statement said. With COVID positivity rate of two per cent, Punjab is already conducting 242 tests per million per day as part of its comprehensive strategy to check further spread of the pandemic, it added..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness to tackle flood situation in country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting here on Friday to review preparedness with respect to dealing with flood situation in major flood-prone river basins in the country during the monsoon. He directed officials to develop...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to ...

JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Factional feud crops up again in AICF, this time in team selection for chess Olympiad

Factional feud in the All India Chess Federation AICF reared its ugly head again as the two warring groups named separate teams for the FIDE Online Olympiad scheduled to begin from July 22, even as a players forum appealed to the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020