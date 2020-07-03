Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 helpline in Noida receives around 400 calls daily

On an average, 400 calls are received daily on the helpline number – 1800 419 2211 – at the integrated control room which was launched on April 4, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 2,477 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in the state, and it has 929 active patients, according to official figures updated till Thursday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:23 IST
COVID-19 helpline in Noida receives around 400 calls daily

An estimated 47,600 phone calls have been made so far on the dedicated helpline for queries related to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Friday. On an average, 400 calls are received daily on the helpline number – 1800 419 2211 – at the integrated control room which was launched on April 4, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 2,477 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in the state, and it has 929 active patients, according to official figures updated till Thursday. The district, adjoining Delhi, has also recorded 22 deaths due to the disease, with a mortality rate of 0.88 per cent and a recovery rate of 61.60 per cent, according to official statistics.

“The integrated control room is being operated by the district administration for the purpose of resolving all problems related to coronavirus on one platform. On the control room number 1800 419 2211, about 400 calls are being received daily with queries related to COVID-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said. "The complaints received by the district administration, police, officers of the local authorities, the health department and other district-level officers are being resolved daily with utmost seriousness so that all the residents are protected from the infection," he said. District Magistrate Suhas L Y has exhorted all residents to reach out to the administration on the helpline number in case of any problem or query related to COVID-19 so that the spread of the infection can be contained, he added.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday updated its list of containment zones to 315 in the district, up from 303 on Thursday. There are now 258 category I (which have one COVID-19 case) containment zones and 57 category II (more than one case) across Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official document.

A containment zone in an urban area covers 250 metres in radius which can include a mohalla or a floor of a residential tower, if there is a single positive case of coronavirus (Category I), and exceeds to 500 metres along with a 250-metre buffer zone if there are multiple cases (category II), according to officials. However, in rural areas, an entire village will be a containment zone if there is one case and if there are multiple cases then the adjoining village too will be taken as a buffer zone, they said.

Non-essential movement in or out of a containment zone gets restricted, besides increased vigilance and action by the health department for contact-tracing and preventive measures against COVID-19, they added..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness to tackle flood situation in country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting here on Friday to review preparedness with respect to dealing with flood situation in major flood-prone river basins in the country during the monsoon. He directed officials to develop...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to ...

JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Factional feud crops up again in AICF, this time in team selection for chess Olympiad

Factional feud in the All India Chess Federation AICF reared its ugly head again as the two warring groups named separate teams for the FIDE Online Olympiad scheduled to begin from July 22, even as a players forum appealed to the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020