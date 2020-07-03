COVID-19 helpline in Noida receives around 400 calls daily

An estimated 47,600 phone calls have been made so far on the dedicated helpline for queries related to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Friday. On an average, 400 calls are received daily on the helpline number – 1800 419 2211 – at the integrated control room which was launched on April 4, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 2,477 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in the state, and it has 929 active patients, according to official figures updated till Thursday. The district, adjoining Delhi, has also recorded 22 deaths due to the disease, with a mortality rate of 0.88 per cent and a recovery rate of 61.60 per cent, according to official statistics.

“The integrated control room is being operated by the district administration for the purpose of resolving all problems related to coronavirus on one platform. On the control room number 1800 419 2211, about 400 calls are being received daily with queries related to COVID-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said. "The complaints received by the district administration, police, officers of the local authorities, the health department and other district-level officers are being resolved daily with utmost seriousness so that all the residents are protected from the infection," he said. District Magistrate Suhas L Y has exhorted all residents to reach out to the administration on the helpline number in case of any problem or query related to COVID-19 so that the spread of the infection can be contained, he added.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday updated its list of containment zones to 315 in the district, up from 303 on Thursday. There are now 258 category I (which have one COVID-19 case) containment zones and 57 category II (more than one case) across Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official document.

A containment zone in an urban area covers 250 metres in radius which can include a mohalla or a floor of a residential tower, if there is a single positive case of coronavirus (Category I), and exceeds to 500 metres along with a 250-metre buffer zone if there are multiple cases (category II), according to officials. However, in rural areas, an entire village will be a containment zone if there is one case and if there are multiple cases then the adjoining village too will be taken as a buffer zone, they said.

Non-essential movement in or out of a containment zone gets restricted, besides increased vigilance and action by the health department for contact-tracing and preventive measures against COVID-19, they added..