'Early detection, timely management push recovery rate of COVID-19 patients over 60 pc in India'

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 60.73 per cent, the ministry said as the number of India's coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time, taking the country's tally to 6,25,544, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities. "Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 60.73 per cent, the ministry said as the number of India's coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time, taking the country's tally to 6,25,544, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities.

"Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891," the ministry said in a statement. Presently, there are 2,27,439 active coronavirus cases in the country and all are under medical supervision, it added.

The number of recovered cases exceeded that of the active cases by 1,52,452 as of Friday. A high-level review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness was held by the cabinet secretary with the states and Union territories on Friday, the ministry said.

"Coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing good results with a consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases," the ministry said. In accordance with the "test, trace, treat" strategy and with various measures taken recently to remove all impediments to COVID-19 testing and facilitate widespread testing by the states and Union territories, there has been a steady rise in the number of samples tested for the disease every day, with close to 93 lakh tested till date, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 92,97,749 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 2, with 2,41,576 of those tested on Thursday. This has also been possible due to the ever-expanding network of testing laboratories in the country, the ministry underlined.

The country currently has 1,074 laboratories for COVID-19 testing -- 775 government-run and 299 private -- it said.

