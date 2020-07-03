Maha: Naxal killed by C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jul 3 (PTI) A Naxal was gunned down onFriday evening by Gadchiroli police's C-60 commandos in anencounter in Yeldami jungle, an official said

The personnel from C-60, a specialised combat unit ofthe district police, were on an operation in a jungle underHedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami when an exchange offire took place with Maoist ultras, he said

"After the encounter, we found the body of one Naxalas well as a weapon. The operation has been intensified insidethe forest," he added.