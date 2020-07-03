Sixth earthquake hits Mizoram in 15 days

Left Menu
Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24. Officials also said at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday afternoon, the sixth quake to rock the state in the last 15 days, officials said. The earthquake occurred at around 2.35 pm and the epicentre was 52 km south-southeast of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 25 km, it said. Tremors were felt in Farkawn, Khuangthing, Khawbung, Thekpui, Zawlsei and other nearby villages of the district on the India-Myanmar border, Champhai's Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI.

Tremors were also felt in Champhai town, she said. The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake was yet to be ascertained as some villages could not be reached due to lack of mobile connectivity, she added.

The district administration was collecting information from the affected villages, she said. Zuali said she will visit the affected villages along with other officials on Saturday.

Assistance will be provided to those families whose houses were damaged by frequent earthquakes, she added. A series of earthquakes hit at least three districts -- Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip -- between June 18 and June 24.

In the worst-hit Champhai district, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected, according to Zuali. Of these, 118 houses were in Khawbung rural development block and 20 others in Champhai rural development block, she said.

There were no casualties, she added. Champhai district was the epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18. The neighbouring Saitual district was hit by another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on June 21.

Another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai on June 22. On June 23, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the Serchhip district. Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24.

Officials also said at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district. Many people had to spend the nights outside their homes due to the earthquakes, they said.

