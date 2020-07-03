One more YSR Congress MLA tests positive for COVID-19
(EDS: RPT AFTER RECASTING LAST PARA) Amaravati, July 3 (PTI): Yet another MLA of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday but he was asymptomatic. The first-time MLA from Guntur district himself announced this through a video in the social media. "I have no symptoms but tested positive for COVID-19.PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:06 IST
"I have no symptoms but tested positive for COVID-19. I have gone into home quarantine and will recover soon with all your good wishes," the MLA said.
He is the third legislator of the ruling party to have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the state's aggregate number of coronavirus cases stood at 16,934 as 837 were added afresh in the last 24 hours.
