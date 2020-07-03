Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5.03 lakh Indians returned home after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 5.03 lakh Indians have returned home from 137 countries after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST
Over 5.03 lakh Indians returned home after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 5.03 lakh Indians have returned home from 137 countries after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. "Considering that the initial target to bring stranded Indians with compelling reasons was only 2 lakh, this is a significant achievement," it said.

The first phase of the mission was carried out from May 7 to 15. The second phase of the evacuation mission was scheduled from May 17 to 22. However, the government had extended it till June 10. The third phase of the evacuation exercise was scheduled from June 11 to July 2.

According to the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation were being brought back home. In a statement, the MEA said a total of 5,03,990 stranded Indians from 137 countries have returned to India after commencement of the mega evacuation mission. It said Kerala received a maximum of 94,085 stranded Indians, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. "The largest number of stranded Indians returned by Vande Bharat Mission flights are from UAE (57,305), followed by Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the US and from Nepal (91,193) have returned through land border check posts," the MEA said.

It said the evacuation mission involved 860 Air India flights, 1,256 chartered flights and eight naval ships. Out of the total returnees, 95,220 came back through land border check-posts from neighbouring countries.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a through review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for t...

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020