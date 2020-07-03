Maha records one-day highest spike in COVID-19 cases at 6,364

Maharashtra reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 6,364 new patients being detected, which took the case count in the state to 1,92,990. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported, a health department statement said.

On Thursday, the state had witnessed single-day highest increase in patients at 6,330. On Friday, 3,515 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals. The number of recovered patients in the state, thus, rose to 1,04,687.

So far, 10,49,277 people have been tested in the state. Of 198 deaths reported on Friday, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours while remaining deaths had taken place earlier.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.24 per cent while the fatality rate is 4.34 percent, the statement said. 5,89,448 people are in home quarantine and 42,371 are in institutional quarantine.

Of new cases, Mumbai reported 1,338, Pune city 698, Aurangabad city 175. Mumbai also accounted for 69 deaths. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, Mumbai recorded 1,372 new cases and 73 deaths.

The larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 4,379 cases, taking its total to 1,37,783. Its death toll stands at 6,066. Besides Mumbai, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali in MMR are badly hit by virus outbreak, reporting 11,214 and 9,171 cases so far.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 1,92,990, New cases 6,364, Deaths 8,376 Recoveries 1,04,687, Active cases 79,927, People tested 10,49,277.