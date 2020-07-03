Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why prime minister of a strong India so weak, asks Cong on border standoff

It further asked whether he named China as "the intruder" during his talks with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Modi, saying while people of Ladakh claim that China has taken their land, the prime minister says otherwise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:54 IST
Why prime minister of a strong India so weak, asks Cong on border standoff

The Congress on Friday questioned why the prime minister was still "silent" on Chinese "incursions" into Indian territory and wondered why he has not named China even once in his recent speeches. The opposition party also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why is he "so kind" to Chinese President Xi Jinping and "not showing loyalty towards the country". It further asked whether he named China as "the intruder" during his talks with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Modi, saying while people of Ladakh claim that China has taken their land, the prime minister says otherwise. "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. The former Congress chief's dig came on a day when Modi visited Nimu in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that Modi did not name China in his "MannKiBaat", his address to the nation last Sunday and even in his address to soldiers in Leh on Friday. "June 28 - He did not name China in his 'MannKiBaat'. June 30 - He did not name China in his address to the nation and on July 3 in his address to soldiers, he did not name China too.

"Why is the Prime Minister of a strong India so weak? Why is he hesitating to name China? When will he talk to China looking into their eyes?" Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi. On its official Twitter handle, the Congress also questioned the prime minister's silence. "Living in denial doesn't help anyone, least of all our soldiers. Can the PM clarify on new incursions by the Chinese." Demanding answers from Modi, the Congress also asked why is the prime minister keeping his friend above the nation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of being loyal to the nation, has displayed his friendship with China by not even naming it. Why is PM Modi so kind to Xi Jinping," it asked. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, "For the third time in a week, PM did not name China as the aggressor, why." "When Narendra Modi spoke to Mr Trump and Mr Putin, did he name China as the intruder or not? I just wonder," he said. "What is the purpose of talking about an unnamed enemy' to the people of India and the jawans in Ladakh," he further asked on Twitter.

The former union minister said the prime minister has still not answered the party's questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops and if the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory at several points. "Nor has the government answered our questions on the satellite images showing Chinese troops occupying key positions in places hitherto considered as undisputed Indian territory," he said.

Sharing a video of residents of Ladakh claiming that China has taken over land, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We need answers and we need action." PTI SKC ZMN.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Two boys rape minor girl on pretext of COVID-19 cure, one held

A minor boy has been arrested and the search for another is underway for allegedly raping a minor girl here in a village under Marwahi police station area, police said on Friday. Pratibha Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, said...

Aid ship declares emergency after 6 migrants attempt suicide

A sea rescue charity said Friday that its ship carrying rescued migrants declared an onboard state of emergency in the Mediterranean Sea after six migrants tried to kill themselves and the distress of others that no country would let them o...

Putin mocks U.S. embassy for flying rainbow flag

President Vladimir Putin on Friday mocked the U.S. embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBT rights, suggesting it reflected the sexual orientation of its staff. His comments followed a nationwide vote on constitutional ...

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020