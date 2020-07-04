Industrial, commercial activities heading towards normalcy: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said industrial and commercial activities are heading towards normalcy in the state. He said strengthening of roads, metro expansion and Regional Rapid Transit Corridor System development plans will be carried forward rapidly in a phased manner.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department and the Public Works Department, was presiding over a review meeting of officers concerned at the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistic Hub being set up at Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh district under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project. With unlocking of the economy, industrial and commercial activities are heading towards normalcy in the state, he said in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the 1,483-km-long freight corridor is being constructed between Delhi and Mumbai by the Ministry of Railways, an official statement said here. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is being developed on a band of 150 km on both sides of the freight corridor spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, it said. Apart from this, Manesar-Bawal and Kundli-Sonipat are included in the investment area of this project and Faridabad-Palwal and Rewari-Hisar in the industrial area of this project. An airport is being developed at Hisar and work is moving at a fast pace on the Delhi Expressway from Hisar-Sirsa towards Punjab, the statement said. It was apprised in the meeting that the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistic Hub will be set up in about 1,280 acres, of which 886.78 acres will be allotted for this hub and 393.22 acres for the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for developing road network in southern Haryana. It also has an area for export-import, domestic container yard and container freight station for storage and handling of domestic container cargo, auto zone, commercial area and common areas for power sub-stations, water tanks and pipes, security and truck parking etc. The project will be extending between three villages of Nangal Choudhary, namely Bashirpur, Ghataser and Talot, situated along the Haryana-Rajasthan border. The project is being set up by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation and the DMIC Haryana Multi Modal Logistic Hub Project Limited through Special Purpose Vehicle, and the HSIIDC has transferred land spreading across 686 acres and a capital investment of Rs 205 crore of its share in the project.

It was also informed in the meeting that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the scheme and the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub will be set up to develop freight villages on 886.78 acres of land in Nangal Choudhary, Haryana..