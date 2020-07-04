Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSUI welcomes Centre's decision of postponing NEET-JEE examination

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 09:05 IST
NSUI welcomes Centre's decision of postponing NEET-JEE examination
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination due to the coronavirus pandemic. "NSUI welcomes the government's decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination. From the very start, NSUI has been considerate with their demand of postponing the examination," stated the letter issued by NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan.

Kundan congratulated the students saying this was "indeed a victory" for them and the student organisations that led the government to take the "right decision". "The adversity of the situation demanded postponement. NSUI started twitter trends, they went to the HRD (Human Resource Development) Ministry's place and did protests over there, NSUI issued a memorandum and also submitted the same in hand to the HRD minister's officials. NSUI launched an online petition. After all these continuous efforts, finally, there is the victory," the letter read.

The HRD ministry has postponed JEE and NEET examinations in view of the spread of coronavirus. Now, JEE Main examination will be held from September 1 to 6 this year and JEE advanced exam on September 27. Medical entrance examination NEET will be held on September 13. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NSUI

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shoot To Kill take PCS 1 NA title on tiebreaker

After 20 rounds of the PUBG Continental Series 1 - North America event, the top two teams could barely be separated. Shoot To Kill and Wildcard Gaming wound up identical totals of 198 points, leaving the championship to be determined by a k...

Trump blasts "left-wing cultural revolution" at Mount Rushmore

P resident Donald Trump on Friday railed against angry mobs that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase the U.S....

Lord Buddha's ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world faces today: PM Modi

As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event, the prime minister said the eight-fold pat...

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as a part of the containment measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, a minister said. The government had earlier decide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020