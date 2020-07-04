Two elderly persons end lives by jumping into canal in UP
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 12:33 IST
Two elderly persons allegedly ended their lives by jumping into the Ganga canal in separate incidents here, police said on Saturday. A 70-year-old man, identified as Barham Singh, jumped into the canal as he was frustrated over his illness in Bhopa village Friday evening, they said.
A similar incident was reported from Bhokarhedi village where a woman killed herself by jumping into the canal, police said. She has been identified as Premvati, 65, they said. Her body was recovered and further investigation is on, police said.
