Two elderly persons end lives by jumping into canal in UP

Two elderly persons allegedly ended their lives by jumping into the Ganga canal in separate incidents here, police said on Saturday. A 70-year-old man, identified as Barham Singh, jumped into the canal as he was frustrated over his illness in Bhopa village Friday evening, they said.

A similar incident was reported from Bhokarhedi village where a woman killed herself by jumping into the canal, police said. She has been identified as Premvati, 65, they said. Her body was recovered and further investigation is on, police said.