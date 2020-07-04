Two cousin sisters die of electrocution in MP

Two cousin sisters died of electrocution after they came in contact with a barbed wire fence at a farm in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Sultanpur, about 40-kms from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, Sultanpur police station in-charge Amrish Bohre said.

"Two cousin sisters, aged 18 and 20-years, were working in the paddy field. When they went to answer nature's call in the evening, they came in contact with the wired fence, which had electric current in it, and got electrocuted," he said. Other labourers working in the field rushed to the spot and detached them from the fence. The women were later taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Shukla said that the officials were directed to investigate how the electric current spread in the fence. Based on the findings of the probe, the accused would be booked.