Zoya Khan becomes India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Gujarat.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:41 IST
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Gujarat. "Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with telemedicine consultation," read Prasad's tweet.
He further said Khan through the service wants to support the transgender community by making them digitally literate. "Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," Prasad added. (ANI)
