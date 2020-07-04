Delhi: Jama Masjid reopens for public
Jama Masjid, which was closed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, reopened for the public on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:32 IST
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm and social distancing norms will be followed.
Meanwhile, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque, said, "Fatehpuri Mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently." (ANI)
