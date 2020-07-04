Archbishop Emeritus diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19,

Bengaluru, July 4 (PTI): Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore Bernard Moras has been diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and his condition now is said to be stable. "Most Reverend Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, had gone to St. John's Medical College for a routine check-up on July 2 as he was not well. Yesterday (July 3), it was confirmed that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the doctors have stated that his condition at present is stable," Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado said in a message.

"We assure our beloved Archbishop Emeritus of the prayers of all the faithful in the Archdiocese and wish him a speedy recovery, he said. The Archbishop Emeritus is aged about 78.