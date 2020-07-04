Left Menu
No flights to Kolkata from 6 cities including Delhi, Mumbai from July 6-19

No flights from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad- will land in Kolkata for three weeks starting July 6, or till further orders, Kolkata airport authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

No flights from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad- will land in Kolkata for three weeks starting July 6, or till further orders, Kolkata airport authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus. "It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," said Kolkata Airport.

The decision was taken on the request of West Bengal Government in view of COVID-19, said Kolkata Airport Director. The country had resumed domestic flight operations in a limited manner after a gap of two months with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcing unlock 2 guidelines on June 29 stating that domestic flights and passenger trains have been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission, the MHA had said. According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal so far has recorded 20,488 coronavirus cases.

Out of the total cases, 6,200 are active cases, 13,571 have been discharged/cured and 717 have died after contracting the infection.

