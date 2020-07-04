Elderly woman run over by a car in Chilla village

An elderly woman in Delhi suffered injuries after she was run over by a car near Chilla Village, police said. The accused, driving the car, is named Bhanu and has been arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

It can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage that a speeding car suddenly hits a woman, following which she falls on the ground and then the driver runs over her as people at the spot try to stop the car. The Delhi Police has issued a clarification in connection with the incident at Chilla village, stating that the accused driving the car was not police personnel.

A Delhi police personnel was involved in another case in Gazipur yesterday in which a woman was run over by a car, according to the department. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 278 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)