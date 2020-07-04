Left Menu
Development News Edition

No 'Kanwar Yatra' in Odisha this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

"In order to prevent congregation, Kanwariyas or Bol Bum devotees are not allowed to carry water from any source and walk on any public road in order to offer it to the deity at any temple during the month of Shravan this time," Jena said. The SRC said the believers normally start collecting water from Saturday onwards and embark upon long journeys in groups to offer the holy water at Shiva shrines on Monday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:51 IST
No 'Kanwar Yatra' in Odisha this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Odisha government on Saturday announced a ban on "Kanwar Yatra" by devotees of Lord Shiva during Shravan month this year, amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the state. In view of the pandemic, the state government has decided not to allow 'Kanwariyas' or 'Bol Bam' devotees (disciples of Lord Shiva) to collect water from rivers, ponds and other water bodies and offer prayer at different Shiva temples on every Monday during Shravan month starting from July 6, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva's followers to pilgrimage sites including the temples of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar and Dhabalwswar near Cuttack. They travel on foot in groups for hundreds of kilometres chanting 'bol bam', singing bhajans and dancing to bring holy water for the deity.

The annual Shravani mela (fair) at Baidyanath temple in Deogarh has also been denied permission this time on the order of Jharkhand High Court. "In order to prevent congregation, Kanwariyas or Bol Bum devotees are not allowed to carry water from any source and walk on any public road in order to offer it to the deity at any temple during the month of Shravan this time," Jena said.

The SRC said the believers normally start collecting water from Saturday onwards and embark upon long journeys in groups to offer the holy water at Shiva shrines on Monday. He said the ban on the yatra is aimed at preventing public gathering. According to the guidelines laid down by the state government, all the religious sites and places of worship, including temples, are shut in the state and devotees are not allowed to visit them till July 31, he said.

Similarly, all forms of religious, cultural, political and spiritual gatherings are not permitted in Odisha till the end of this month, Jena said. Following the government's decision, the people are requested to strictly adhere to the order and refrain from collecting water and undertaking travel to Shiva temples during Shravan this year as a precautionary measure, he said.

We believe that everyone will cooperate with the administration in this regard, he added. Similarly, the district administrations are also required to take concrete steps to enforce the order and ensure that no 'Bol Bam yatra' takes place this time, Jena said.

The government's decision to prohibit the yatra comes as the public health crisis continues to mount alarmingly not only in the state but also across the country. Odisha has so far reported 8,601 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities. As many as 1,536 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state since July 1 alone.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Some medical colleges not cooperating on setting up Covid

The Department of Health and Family Welfare here has alleged that some private medical colleges were not cooperating on setting up COVID-19 Care Centres on their premises as mandated by the Centre, and has sought the intervention of the top...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus: Officials.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus Officials....

Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...

Virus spike in Spain reveal plight of seasonal farm workers

In the 20 years since he left his native Senegal, Biram Fall has never slept in the streets. This week, when he ran out of savings after failing to find work in northern Spains peach orchards, he still refused to do so. As part of an army o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020