Rajasthan conducting over 41,000 COVID tests per day: State health min

Rajasthan has ramped up capacity to test over 41,000 samples per day for the novel coronavirus, Health minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday. He said the state will soon test 50,000 samples per day.

The minister informed that the state's recovery rate has also reached 80 per cent. "We have achieved the capacity of more than 41,000 tests per day. Very soon, the state will have the capacity of conducting 50,000 tests per day," Sharma said. The COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 19,256, he said, adding that 15,352 patients have recovered and discharged so far.