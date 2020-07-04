Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more 'Poush Mela', 'Basanta Utsav' in Shantiniketan

The decision was taken not to organise it anymore though the festival has been an integral part of the varsity's calendar for years, the official, a member of the Executive Committee, said. Last December, though shop owners were told that the ground needs to be cleaned within 48 hours of the end of the fair, they did not heed to the order and force had to be used to vacate the area, he said "For this, the vice-chancellor and some others were slapped with false charges of assault, molestation and summoned to the police station," the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:11 IST
No more 'Poush Mela', 'Basanta Utsav' in Shantiniketan
The decisions were taken in an emergency Executive Council meeting on Friday, he said. 'Poush Mela', the handicraft, handloom, art and music festival, is held in the Bengali month of Poush. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Visva-Bharati authorities have decided to scrap the famed 'Poush Mela', citing its "bitter experience" of the last two years in organising the winter carnival in Shantiniketan amid a tussle with traders to comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, an official said on Saturday. The varsity has also decided not to organise the 'Basanta Utsav' on Holi for the public from next year.

The decisions were taken in an emergency Executive Council meeting on Friday, he said. 'Poush Mela', the handicraft, handloom, art and music festival, is held in the Bengali month of Poush. Rabindranath Tagore's father Maharshi Debendranath Tagore first organised the fair in 1894 and Visva-Bharati, the university found by the Nobel laureate, started organising it from 1951.

The fair, which traditionally begins on the seventh day of Poush, usually December-end, is attended by thousands of people from different parts of the state and even abroad, raising concerns about its impact on the vulnerable ecology of the area. The decision was taken not to organise it anymore though the festival has been an integral part of the varsity's calendar for years, the official, a member of the Executive Committee, said.

Last December, though shop owners were told that the ground needs to be cleared within 48 hours of the end of the fair, they did not heed to the order and force had to be used to vacate the area, he said "For this, the vice-chancellor and some others were slapped with false charges of assault, molestation and summoned to the police station," the official added. Even after this incident, the central varsity was slapped with hefty fines by the NGT and the vice-chancellor was summoned to Delhi, the official said.

"In the wake of all these, we have resolved not to organise it anymore. We will, however, continue to celebrate the two-day 'Poush Utsav' in the campus like previous years," he said. The Visva-Bharati tried to disassociate itself from the 'Poush Mela' last in the wake of the matter being raised in the NGT but went ahead with it after interventions from the Centre and the state government. The NGT had also observed the fair can be organised as per the long-established traditions and environmental norms.

The 'Basanta Utsav' or the spring festival which is celebrated on Holi will be celebrated from next year within the campus of the varsity. The festival, which was started by Tagore, was earlier celebrated amid much fanfare outside the campus with thousands of people in attendance.

It could not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...

West Bengal's unemployment rate of 6.5 pc in June 'far better' than national average: Mamata

West Bengals unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent in June was far better than the national average, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, citing a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy CMIE. According to the report, Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020