3 CISF personnel among 68 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,133 after 68 people, including three CISF personnel, tested positive on Saturday, said an official. As many as 112 patients were discharged during the day, he added.

Of the new cases, 27 were from Raipur, nine from Bemetara, eight from Narayanpur, seven from Janjgir-Champa, five from Bilaspur, three each from Raigarh and Dantewada and two each from Surguja, Koriya and Bastar districts, he said. "Three Central Industrial Security Force personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Dantewada.They were kept in a quarantine facility in Bacheli town. The CISF now has 17 infected personnel in the district," he said.

The CISF guards mines and assets of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of the district. "The numbers of active cases in the state stands at 593, as 2,526 people have been discharged after recovery while 14 others have died of the infection so far," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,133, new cases 68, deaths 14, discharged 2,526, active cases 593, people tested so far 1,79,782..