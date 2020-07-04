Kashmir IGP visits family of man killed in terrorist attack

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday visited the family of Bashir Ahmad Khan, who was killed when terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol team in Baramulla district, a police official said. The official said Kumar offered his condolences to Khan's family members and prayed for the departed soul.

Khan's elder brother Nazir Ahmad said the IGP visited the family as Khan's wife worked in the police department. "The IGP said he came here to express his condolence since she used to work in the police department,” he said.

Sixty-year-old Khan was killed when terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol in the Sopore area in the north Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday. While the police have said Khan was killed in the terrorist attack, the family has alleged he was pulled out of his car and shot dead by the security forces personnel.