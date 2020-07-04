Telangana has ramped up testing facilities, working on containment measures: Chief Secretary
"Chief Secretary Shri Somesh Kumar IAS, informed that the state has ramped up testing facilities and working on enforcing surveillance in containment zones after the visit of the central team to the state," an official release said here. It said issues pertaining to strict enforcement of lockdown measures in containment zones, increasing testing capacities and utilizing technology for tracing, testing and other measures were discussed in the video conference.
The cabinet secretary underlined that the focus should be on keeping the number of deaths as low as possible, among others, according to therelease.
