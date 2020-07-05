Car of Delhi BJP JJ Cell in-charge stolen
The car of Delhi BJP's JJ Cell in-charge Neeraj Tiwari was stolen from outside his house in south Delhi's Jor Bagh area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday morning and was captured in a CCTV camera, they added. Tiwari said his car was stolen from outside his residence. In the CCTV footage, two people can be seen approaching the four-wheeler and later, fleeing with it. A senior police officer said a case was registered and an investigation underway.
