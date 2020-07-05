Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notices to 30 more schools, residential societies, others for structural audit report: SDMC

"While intensifying action, we have issued notices to (authorities of) 30 more residential group housing societies, educational institutions, schools and asked them to submit a structure audit report within 30 days to ensure seismic stability of the buildings," the SDMC said in a statement. The building owners are responding to the notices and six of them have already started the process of engaging structural consultants and consulting engineers of the SDMC, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 01:03 IST
Notices to 30 more schools, residential societies, others for structural audit report: SDMC
Prior to this, the SDMC had issued notices to authorities of 77 schools, residential group housing societies and institutions for the same purpose. Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday said it has slapped notices to authorities of 30 more schools, residential group housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports to check their seismic stability. Prior to this, the SDMC had issued notices to authorities of 77 schools, residential group housing societies and institutions for the same purpose.

The move comes a day after Delhi was hit by a tremor of moderate intensity. "While intensifying action, we have issued notices to (authorities of) 30 more residential group housing societies, educational institutions, schools and asked them to submit a structure audit report within 30 days to ensure seismic stability of the buildings," the SDMC said in a statement.

The building owners are responding to the notices and six of them have already started the process of engaging structural consultants and consulting engineers of the SDMC, it said. So far, the SDMC has identified 103 such buildings and issued notices to them, the statement said.

In addition to this, the SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, and urging RWAs and housing societies to approach it for proper consultation and advice, it added. The SDMC has also identified 27 municipal buildings for structural audit and has started engaging structural consultants for retrofitting work. Prior to this, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on June 20 that the authorities of 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies had been issued notices to submit structural audit reports. Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the NDMC too has started identifying such structures and has issued 115 notices to many groups and institutions for structural audit reports, the civic body had said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FlyToMoon advance to Parimatch League Season 3 final

FlyToMoon earned a rematch with Virtus.pro in Sundays grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3. FlyToMoon punched their ticket to the final after completing a 2-0 victory over HellRaisers in Saturdays lower-bracket final.FlyToMoon poste...

Cycling-Gibbon and Tacey win opening stage of virtual Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton should have rolled into Loudonville in the south-west of the country on Saturday, instead, a virtual version began with riders tackling a 36km computer-generated stage on their home turbo-training bikes.Cycling on...

Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions starting third baseman. The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July 2019, fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of the previous season paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read more to get the latest updates on it.Animal Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020