NGO members 'assaulted' by locals while catching stray dogs in Delhi's Rani Bagh

Members of an NGO, 'Neighbourhood Woof', were allegedly assaulted by some residents of Rani Bagh while they were catching stray dogs in the area, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 01:06 IST
Members of an NGO, 'Neighbourhood Woof', were allegedly assaulted by some residents of Rani Bagh while they were catching stray dogs in the area, police said on Saturday. Four NGO members, including a woman, had come to the area to catch stray dogs on Friday night when a heated argument broke out between them and the locals, leading to a scuffle, they said.

Three locals sustained minor injuries after being hit by the car of the NGO members while they were trying to leave the area, police said. The four NGO members and the three residents of Rani Bagh were taken to separate hospitals for medical examination, they said.

A case was registered under sections 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)and 427 of the IPC against some residents of the area on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, police said, adding that investigation was underway. DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Its so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally! DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action." PTI SLB SNE

