Blast in Pulwama, no casualties reported

Srinagar, July 5 (PTI) A blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday followed by aerial firing by security forces, officials said

No casualties have been reported

The blast took place in Gongoo area of Pulwama this morning as security forces were passing through the area, the officials said. They said the security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast. A police official said they were investigating the nature of the blast. Further details are awaited.PTI MIJ DVDV