Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu: 4 held for attempt to murder

A number of raids were also conducted in and outside the Jammu district and after hectic efforts, the team headed by SHO Gandhi Nagar Inspector Gurnam Singh Choudhary was successful in apprehending the accused. The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, the spokesperson said..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:19 IST
Jammu: 4 held for attempt to murder

Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case here, police said on Sunday. The four are criminals and had attacked Rohan Thapa alias Kallu, a resident of Gorkha Nagar, near Bahu Plaza in Gandhi Nagar area on June 27, causing life threatening injuries to him, a police spokesperson said.

He said Surjeet Singh alias Shittu of Kharian had an old enmity with the victim and conspired with his friends, Ajay Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, to kill him. They took the help of Manga of Valmiki Colony who observed the movement of the victim and passed the information to Singh who along with his friends attacked Thapa, the spokesperson said.

A special team was constituted which rounded up some criminal elements based on the footage of CCTV cameras and other evidence, he said. A number of raids were also conducted in and outside the Jammu district and after hectic efforts, the team headed by SHO Gandhi Nagar Inspector Gurnam Singh Choudhary was successful in apprehending the accused.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, the spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...

COVID-19 impact: Indian exchanges see just 4 IPOs in Jun quarter, says report

India witnessed four initial public offerings worth USD 2.08 million in the three months ended June as the coronavirus pandemic impacted economic activities, according to an EY India report. All the IPOs were in the Small and Medium Enterpr...

Jets hit Libya's al-Watiya airbase where Turkey may build base, sources say

Warplanes struck overnight at an airbase that was recently recaptured by Libyas internationally recognised government from eastern forces with help from Turkey, a military source with the eastern forces and a resident nearby said.The strike...

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020