Telangana COVID patient detained for not paying hospital dues of over 1 lakh for single day

A woman was allegedly detained by a hospital on Saturday for not paying a hospital bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day. The woman, who is a doctor herself, tested positive for COVID-19 sixteen days ago.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Sultana said, "I was treating myself at home as my symptoms were not very severe. On July 1, I had moderate shortness of breath for which I got admitted in Thumbay Hospital in Chaderghat. I stayed only for a day and on July 2, I was asked to pay a deposit of Rs. 40,000. I was later charged 1.15 lakhs and when I questioned the bill and wanted to discharge myself, they detained me." She added that she was discharged in the early hours on Sunday after paying a bill of Rs. 1.3 lakh.

However, Sateesh, Inspector of Police, Chaderghat, said that the woman was not detained. "We have checked all the CCTV footage present at every stage in the hospital. No case was registered," he added. (ANI)