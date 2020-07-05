Left Menu
Ladakhi poet dedicates composition honouring bravehearts of Galwan clash

As a warm gesture, Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet recited his composition on the bravery of Indian Army who fought in the Galwan Valley clash.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:27 IST
Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As a warm gesture, Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet recited his composition on the bravery of Indian Army who fought in the Galwan Valley clash. Speaking to ANI, Ladakhi said, "Whenever I write something, I write it on the basis of facts and not imagination like on -- Dalai Lama and Ladakh. Today, young and brave youth from all across are present in Ladakh. So it is the way of the earth that we have such heroes here. People from various districts are deployed in the Army."

"The people of Ladakh are passionate and in consciousness amid the current situation. If someone attacks us, we will face it together with the force and government," he said. Ladakhi recited a few lines from his poem in Hindi (roughly translated in English). "Khake saugandh mitti ki, pee ke paani Sindh ke, Shola banke barsa 16 Bihar paap pe, shatru pe (By pledging the sand, drinking Sindh water 16 Bihar Regiment attacked the enemy and destroyed the sins)."

"Paap nasht kiya, bhasam kiya...shatru nasht kiya. Amar rahe shaheed, Lamao ki tapobhoomi hai ye, veero ki ye rann bhoomi hai. Bharat ka sartaaj hai Ladakh (They destroyed the sins and enemy. Long live bravehearts, this is the land of Lamas and heroes. Ladakh is the crown of India)," he added. Speaking about the current situation of Ladakh, the poet said that China makes expansion everywhere, unlike the Indians.

"We only make an expansion of love, goodwill, compassion and friendship. Around 2,500 years ago, Lord Buddha spread such a religion in India that it is present across Asia today," said Ladakhi. "On the other hand, we are conscious enough to realise that war is not the solution. We do not want any war to take place. We are with the Army and the country. The war would be harmful to both sides and even China's economy would be affected," he added.

"We are prepared and the people of Ladakh are not over-confident. Neither they are nervous," said Ladakhi. The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

