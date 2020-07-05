Royal Bengal tiger dies at Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI): A 11-year-old Royal Bengal tiger died in a zoological park here, officials at the zoo said on Sunday. Kadamba, which died on Saturday night, did not show any sign of illness, but was off food for the last few days following which it was under veterinarians' observation, a press release fom the Nehru Zoological Park said.

A postmortem report detected shock due to congestive heart failure as the cause of the death, it said. Kadamba was brought to the Nehru park from Pilukula Biological Park, Mangaluru, Karnataka, in March 2014 via animal exchange programme.

With this death, the zoo is left with 20 Royal Bengal tigers including three cubs, the release added. Last month, the zoo lost an eight-year-old white tiger to neoplastic tumour.