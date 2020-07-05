Noida couple killed in car accident near Mussoorie
The accident occurred near Kimadi village around four km from Mussoorie when the car slipped off the rain swept road and fell into a deep gorge, State Disaster Response Force sources said. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Neeraj Tyagi and his wife Shagun (52), they said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:17 IST
A couple from Noida was killed and two others including their daughter were injured on Sunday when their car fell into a gorge near Mussoorie. The accident occurred near Kimadi village around four km from Mussoorie when the car slipped off the rain swept road and fell into a deep gorge, State Disaster Response Force sources said. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Neeraj Tyagi and his wife Shagun (52), they said. Their daughter Arushi (27) and the driver Ashok Kumar (35) were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, they said.
