7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at Ghaziabad factory
At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday.ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:06 IST
The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
