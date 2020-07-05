Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:48 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 125 66 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 18679 8422 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 259 76 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 11001 6743 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 11859 8765 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 459 395 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3133 2526 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 97200 68256 3004 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1684 825 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 35398 25414 1927 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 16690 12493 260 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1049 715 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8246 5143 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2739 2035 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 21549 9244 335 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5204 3048 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 14604 11234 598 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 200064 108082 8671 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1325 667 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 72 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 186 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 578 228 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9070 6224 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 946 448 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6109 4306 162 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 19756 15351 453 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 102 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 107001 60592 1450 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 22312 11537 288 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1559 1202 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3093 2502 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 27707 18761 785 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 21231 14166 736 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 671994 410521 19307------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 4850 2610 39 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 673165 and the death toll at 19268. The ministry said that 409083 people have so far recovered from the infection.

