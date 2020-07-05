Left Menu
Five policemen held in father-son death case shifted to Madurai central prison

Five policemen arrested in connection with the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly tortured by the former, have been shifted from a local jail to the Madurai Central Prison, police said.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The policemen were shifted out of the local jail on Saturday for 'security reasons'.

Earlier five police personnel, including an inspector, were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks at Sathankulam police station in the district. The duo, who ran a cellphone shop, were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. Bennicks died on June 22 and Jeyaraj the next day at a hospital.

The deaths due to alleged police brutality led to nation-wide outrage. While a CBI probe has been ordered by the government, the Madras High Court had directed the CB-CID to handle the case till such time the central agency stepped in.

Meanwhile, the police in certain districts including Tuticorin were on Sunday advised not to use "Friends of Police" members in routine works following allegations that the community policing system was being misused. The district units including Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari have been asked not to use FOP members on routine police works, sources said.

