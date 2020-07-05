Left Menu
After two Malinois dogs became members of it's canine squad 15 days back, West Bengal forest department on Sunday inducted a German Shepherd for anti- poaching operations, an official said. Sweetie also became the 10th member of the West Bengal forest departments dog squad. Earlier on June 20, two dogs of Malinois breed - Orlando and Shyana - were deployed at Gorumara in North Bengal and Sunderbans in South Bengal respectively.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:05 IST
Bengal forest department inducts another dog for anti-poaching operations

After two Malinois dogs became members of it's canine squad 15 days back, West Bengal forest department on Sunday inducted a German Shepherd for anti- poaching operations, an official said. The recruit, Sweetie, became the third member in the dog squad deployed to track poaching and related crimes in Buxa Tiger Reserve in North Bengal.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha said the two other dog squad members of Buxa Tiger Reserve were Sylvie, also a German Shepherd, and Karim, a Malinois. Sweetie also became the 10th member of the West Bengal forest departments dog squad.

Earlier on June 20, two dogs of Malinois breed - Orlando and Shyana - were deployed at Gorumara in North Bengal and Sunderbans in South Bengal respectively. The deployment of the dogs came following reports of poaching and trafficking of body parts of wild animals. The canines have also been trained to find out hidden firearms by poachers.

