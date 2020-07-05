Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:33 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 125 66 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 18679 8422 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 259 76 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 11001 6743 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 11859 8765 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 466 395 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3207 2578 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 99444 71339 3067 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1761 936 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 36123 25990 1945 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 17005 12944 265 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1049 715 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8429 5255 132 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2739 2035 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 23474 9847 372 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5429 3174 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 14930 11411 608 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 206619 111740 8822 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1366 689 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 72 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 186 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 578 228 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9070 6224 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 946 448 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6283 4408 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 20164 15590 456 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 102 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 111151 62778 1510 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 22312 11537 288 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1559 1202 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3124 2524 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 27707 18761 785 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 22126 14711 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 690349 422586 19683------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 23205 14675 415 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 673165 and the death toll at 19268. The ministry said that 409083 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...

Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris ofnu Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Clubs Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020