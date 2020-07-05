PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 125 66 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 18679 8422 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 259 76 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 11001 6743 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 11859 8765 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 466 395 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3207 2578 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 99444 71339 3067 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1761 936 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 36123 25990 1945 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 17005 12944 265 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1049 715 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8429 5255 132 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2739 2035 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 23474 9847 372 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5429 3174 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 14930 11411 608 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 206619 111740 8822 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1366 689 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 72 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 186 133 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 578 228 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 9070 6224 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 946 448 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6283 4408 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 20164 15590 456 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 102 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 111151 62778 1510 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 22312 11537 288 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1559 1202 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3124 2524 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 27707 18761 785 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 22126 14711 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 690349 422586 19683------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 23205 14675 415 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 673165 and the death toll at 19268. The ministry said that 409083 people have so far recovered from the infection.