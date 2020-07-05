Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur Encounter: Investigation underway to ascertain whether unidentified vehicles linked to case, says Kanpur IGP

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the unidentified vehicles seized by police are linked to the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen lost their lives, said IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal on Sunday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:39 IST
Kanpur Encounter: Investigation underway to ascertain whether unidentified vehicles linked to case, says Kanpur IGP
Inspector General of Police Kanpur Mohit Agarwal speaking to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the unidentified vehicles seized by police are linked to the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen lost their lives, said IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal on Sunday. "Three vehicles (cars) have been found in Kakadeo area of Kanpur and one vehicle in Auraiya. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether these vehicles are linked to the case," Agarwal said.

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border, sources said. "An abandoned car has been found in Auraiya. The investigation is underway, a team of forensics is present at the spot and investigating the matter," Mohit Agarwal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 60 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team that was trying to arrest a criminal late on Thursday night. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.

The district administration had on Saturday demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles in the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...

Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris ofnu Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Clubs Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020