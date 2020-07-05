Left Menu
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Mizoram, seventh to hit NE state in less than 3 weeks

This was the second earthquake to hit Champhai district, located on the India-Myanmar border, in the last three days and seventh one to rock the state since June 18. An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on Friday afternoon.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Sunday afternoon, the seventh one to jolt the northeastern state in less than three weeks, officials said. The earthquake occurred around 5.26 pm and the epicentre was 25 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 77 km, it said. Champhai's Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told PTI that tremors were felt in several villages, including Samthang, Khawbung, Vaphai, Khuangthing and Farkawn.

At least two houses have been partially damaged in Samthang village, she said. Details of the damage caused by the earthquake are still awaited, she added.

Tremors were also felt in Serchhip and Siaha districts, according to the disaster management and rehabilitation department. This was the second earthquake to hit Champhai district, located on the India-Myanmar border, in the last three days and seventh one to rock the state since June 18.

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on Friday afternoon. Besides Champhai, a series of quakes also hit Saitual and Serchhip between June 18 and June 24.

In the worst-hit Champhai, a total of 138 buildings, including those of churches and the government, were affected in the earlier quakes, according to officials. Of these, 118 houses were in Khawbung rural development block and 20 others in Champhai rural development block.

However, there were no casualties. Champhai district was the epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18. The neighbouring Saitual district was hit by another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on June 21.

Another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai on June 22. On June 23, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the Serchhip district. An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Champhai district again on June 24.

Officials also said at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district.

